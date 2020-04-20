Redknapp urges Liverpool to sign £100m star, but has 'bad feeling' he'll join rivals instead

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be looking to improve his attacking options at Anfield over the summer.

Jamie Redknapp has told The Football Show on Sky Sports that he wants Jadon Sancho at Liverpool, but fears he’ll end up at Manchester United.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in the build up to the summer transfer window, with his time with Borussia Dortmund seemingly set to come to an end.

Liverpool and Manchester United have both been tipped to have an interest in the England international.

And Redknapp feels that whoever signs Sancho will be getting a world class talent.

“It’s just a matter of time before Jadon Sancho comes to the Premier League,” Redknapp said.

“We’re talking about a genuine superstar.

“We’ve missed out on the likes of the Neymars in the Premier League, but I think he could come a light it up.

“I think he could be a great signing wherever he goes. I’d like to see him at Liverpool, but I’ve got a bad feeling he’ll end up at Manchester United.”

If Sancho was to sign for Liverpool he would add even more quality to an attacking force which has already been very destructive in the Premier League this season.

Sancho has claimed 14 goals and 16 assists in just 23 league games this term, which has made him one of the most sought after youngsters in world football.

The problem for Liverpool is that it does seem that Sancho is closer to moving to United than them.

Sky Sports have reported how United are confident of getting a deal done for the winger, which could set them back £100 million.