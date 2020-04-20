Rangers star admits he's 'taken aback' by Gerrard's comments

Rangers star Ryan Jack is highly regarded at Ibrox.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has told The Scottish Sun that he does get 'taken aback' by the huge praise he receives from boss Steven Gerrard.

Signed from Aberdeen on a free transfer in 2017, Jack has been a key part of the Rangers midfield over the last three years, and has become increasingly important under Gerrard.

Jack is the heartbeat of the Rangers midfield in Gerrard's setup, and has now hit nine goals and 11 assists in 105 appearances for the Gers.

Jack's importance to Gerrard has been highlighted many times now, with the Rangers boss praising Jack as a 'proper leader' earlier this season.

Some feel that Jack may be a future Rangers captain, and he certainly has the club at heart having grown up supporting the Gers.

Now, Jack has admitted that hearing Gerrard says these things does take him aback a bit, but he highlighted the strong relationship between himself and his boss.

Jack added that he thinks Gerrard and Gary McAllister have been 'excellent', and believes he will keep on improving as long as they're still at Ibrox.

“To hear the gaffer speaking highly of you, you do get taken aback a wee bit by it. People say, ‘Did you hear what the gaffer said about you?’ But we have a good relationship and he pulls me in for chats quite a lot,” said Jack. “If there’s anything he has to tell you or he isn’t happy with, he says it.”

“On the other hand, even if you’re doing well he calls you in just to tell you. For a player, hearing that always helps. For me though, I know football can turn quickly, so I don’t get too high when things are going well or too low when it goes the other way. Working with the gaffer and Gary has been excellent. They obviously played in my position, so to learn from guys like that every single day is incredible. The longer they are at the club, it can only help me get better,” he added.