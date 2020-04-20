Quick links

Rangers reportedly plan to make £4.5m profit on Ibrox player who’s ‘unbelievable asset’

Rangers' Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi is mobbed by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and...
Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers at the moment.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to a report in The Sunday Post, Rangers plan to sign Ianis Hagi on a permanent contract and then sell him on.

Hagi joined Rangers on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Gers until the end of the season.

A report in Het Laatste Nieuws last week claimed that Rangers will not be able to make the loan deal of the youngster permanent as he would be too expensive.

However, The Sunday Post has reported that Steven Gerrard’s side plan to exercise their option to sign the 21-year-old for £4.5 million this summer.

 

The report has added that Rangers then plan to sell Hagi - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - for £9m, with Spanish and European giants Real Madrid interested in the youngster, who was described as an “unbelievable asset” by Gers legend Ronald de Boer in The Herald in February 2020.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

