Player thinks his side can catch Leeds and West Brom if season resumes

Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs challenging for promotion.

Matty Cash has suggested to Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest can catch Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

Forest are fifth in the Championship table at the moment with 60 points from 37 matches.

The Reds are 10 points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion and 11 points behind leaders Leeds.

Forest star Matty Cash - who can operate as a winger or as a full-back - believes that his side can catch Leeds and West Brom, but he has suggested that he would be happy to settle for a playoff spot.

Forest central defender Michael Dawson believes that the team can go on a run like Aston Villa did last season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Cash told Sky Sports: "We have got to take every game as it comes. If you win five in a row and Leeds and West Brom lose a couple then you are right in the frame again.

"Play-offs would be a great achievement from where we've been before. We have been nowhere near in the four or five years I have been here. But if we keep winning games you never knows."

Dawson told Sky Sports: "We have got every chance. You look at Aston Villa last year and I always go on about that. Anything can happen if you are in a good vein of form.”

Could season be completed?

It is unclear when the season will resume, but the campaign has to finish, although many would suggest that it is very unlikely.

Even without fans present inside the stadiums for the remainder of the campaign, there are a lot of issues that have to be sorted out.

However, the football authorities have to come up with a plan to get the season completed as a lot is at stake.