Player suggests his future is not at Celtic

Mohamed Elyounoussi is on loan at Celtic from Southampton at the moment.

Mohamed Elyounoussi has suggested to The Scottish Sun that he plans to go back to Southampton when his loan spell at Celtic ends.

The 25-year-old winger joined Scottish Premiership side Celtic on loan from Premier League outfit Southampton in the summer of 2019.

The Norway international has admitted that he will be disappointed if he does not get the chance to win the league title with the Hoops this season.

However, the former Basel winger has suggested that he sees his future at Southampton.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

There will no games in Scotland until July at the earliest, and the Scottish Premiership could be called early.

Elyounoussi told The Scottish Sun: "I still have three years left of the contract with Southampton. I want to show a better side of myself than what I have done.

“I hope I can go back and fight for a place next season. But at the same time, I really want to finish the season at Celtic and win the league.”

Stats

Elyounoussi has had injury issues this season and has not been able to make the impact at Celtic that he would have liked to.

According to WhoScored, the winger has scored four goals in 10 Scottish Premiership matches, scored one goal and provided one assist in six Europa League games, scored two goals in three Scottish League Cup ties, and has played once in the Scottish Cup for the Hoops so far this season.