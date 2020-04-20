Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Photo: Tottenham star Son spotted attending military bootcamp

Shane Callaghan
Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur greets Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur as Heung-Min Son is substituted off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur star's basic training has been pushed forward to now instead of the summer.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham and Harry Maguire of Leicester City clash after a challenge which resulted in Son being booked for a dive during the Premier League match between Tottenham...

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has started his military training.

Son helped his native South Korea to a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018 and the reward for him and his team-mates was exemption from the compulsory 21-month military service.

But the Tottenham star was still always required to do a month-long stint of national duty.

According to The Standard, Son landed on the island of Jeju - a province of South Korea - on Sunday for a marine bootcamp, but the North Londoners expect him back in the United Kingdom by the end of May.

 

The Lilywhites allowed him to get the military service out of the way now rather than the summer because European football has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

Jose Mourinho's side haven't had a game since March 10 due to the ongoing global health emergency, and this allows Son, who in February was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury, to potentially compete when the fixtures are officially sanctioned to resume.

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur confronts referee Craig Pawson after he awards Heung-Min Son a red card during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch