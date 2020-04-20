Photo: Tottenham star Son spotted attending military bootcamp

The Tottenham Hotspur star's basic training has been pushed forward to now instead of the summer.

It looks like Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min has started his military training.

Son helped his native South Korea to a gold medal at the Asian Games in 2018 and the reward for him and his team-mates was exemption from the compulsory 21-month military service.

But the Tottenham star was still always required to do a month-long stint of national duty.

According to The Standard, Son landed on the island of Jeju - a province of South Korea - on Sunday for a marine bootcamp, but the North Londoners expect him back in the United Kingdom by the end of May.

The Lilywhites allowed him to get the military service out of the way now rather than the summer because European football has been suspended for the foreseeable future.

Jose Mourinho's side haven't had a game since March 10 due to the ongoing global health emergency, and this allows Son, who in February was ruled out for the season with an elbow injury, to potentially compete when the fixtures are officially sanctioned to resume.

Here is Son Heung Min reporting for military training on the Island of Jeju this morning as heavily reported yesterday: pic.twitter.com/uXyi6tahN5 — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) April 20, 2020