Petrov names 2 English clubs Celtic man won’t say no to

Neil Lennon is in his second spell as Celtic manager.

Stiliyan Petrov has suggested to The Herald that Celtic manager Neil Lennon would be open to managing Manchester United or Chelsea.

The Celtic legend made the comments while expressing his own desire to be in charge of the Hoops in the future.

The former Bulgaria international midfielder was on the books of the Glasgow giants from 1999 until 2006, and won the league title four times, and the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup thrice each.

Petrov told The Herald: “As somebody who played for Celtic, or any big club, if somebody came and said ‘one day would you like to manage [them]?’ of course [I would].

“It is one of the best things that you can do. It shows you how good you are as a manager, what you have achieved and you have been appreciated to do the right job.

“But, at the moment they have a very good man as manager, my ex-team-mate who is doing a great job. It’s his second spell, but in the future, who knows?

“If you ask Neil Lennon if he would like to be Man United manager or Chelsea manager, of course he is going to say ‘yes’. He won’t say ‘no’.”

Successful at Celtic

Lennon is in his second spell as manager of Celtic, and he is doing a wonderful job indeed.

The Celtic Park faithful adore him, and there is no reason for him to leave the Glasgow giants now.

It is very unlikely that United or Chelsea will look at Lennon anytime soon, given that he did not manage to do great things at Bolton Wanderers in England.

Praise for Scott Brown

Meanwhile, former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has picked Scott Brown in his best ever XI and has raved about the Scottish midfielder.

Strachan wrote about Brown in The Scottish Sun: “He wasn’t at his best when he first got to Celtic, for various reasons, which shows why we shouldn’t judge players too quickly.

“Now he’s up there with Billy McNeill in Celtic folklore, and that’s as good as you get. He’s one of Celtic’s most influential players of all time – he’s driven the team on for ten years.”