‘No way’, ‘Rate him’: Player’s Arsenal desire has divided some fans

Pablo Mari is on loan at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the moment.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments made by Pablo Mari about his future.

Mari joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old central defender is scheduled to stay at the Gunners until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has said that he wants to make his loan move permanent, but he has admitted that it may not happen due to the ongoing global health crisis.

Football in England is suspended at the moment and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Mari told Sky Sports: "We played well. I have a lot of things to learn but I think my football can be really good with the Arsenal.

"I hope the club and I can go at the end (of the season) with good things to do the permanent transfer. We will see what happens because at the moment with the virus it is difficult."

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on Mari’s remarks, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

This man makes Mertesacker looks like Usain Bolt and people believe he'll cope with fast PL attackers so we should sign him permanently.... — Camilo (@CamiloGooner1) April 18, 2020

For £7m, he is worth the risk. — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) April 18, 2020

Can’t see him not being signed by Arsenal, looked very decent when he played — Arsenal Supporters Club (@AFSCLondon) April 18, 2020

Would sign Mari permanently as he is lefty CB & I quite rate him.



Chambers injured will not be sold imo. Holding on loan. Musta/Sokra sold.



Would also give Mavropanos a chance since he has been outstanding on his few games played at Nuremberg. — Max Power (@MaxPower_Afc) April 18, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mari has played just once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup for Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side can still finish in the Champions League places this season, if the campaign resumes.