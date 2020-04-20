Quick links

‘No way’, ‘Rate him’: Player’s Arsenal desire has divided some fans

(L-R) Alex Lacazette and Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Pablo Mari is on loan at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the moment.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Some Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to comments made by Pablo Mari about his future.

Mari joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian club Flamengo in the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old central defender is scheduled to stay at the Gunners until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has said that he wants to make his loan move permanent, but he has admitted that it may not happen due to the ongoing global health crisis.

 

Football in England is suspended at the moment and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Mari told Sky Sports: "We played well. I have a lot of things to learn but I think my football can be really good with the Arsenal.

"I hope the club and I can go at the end (of the season) with good things to do the permanent transfer. We will see what happens because at the moment with the virus it is difficult."

Some Arsenal fans have given their take on Mari’s remarks, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

(L) ex player Robert Pires with Arsenal's Pablo Mari during a training session at London Colney on January 31, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Mari has played just once in the Premier League and once in the FA Cup for Arsenal so far this season.

The Gunners are ninth in the Premier League table at the moment with 40 points from 28 matches, as many as eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side can still finish in the Champions League places this season, if the campaign resumes.

Pablo Mari of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 08, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

