Newcastle takeover presents golden chance to beat Liverpool to £35m signing

Newcastle and Liverpool have been linked with Boubakary Soumare.

Newcastle United fans have a sense of excitement that we've rarely seen in recent years, with the club's takeover finally set to go through.

Mike Ashley's 13-year spell in charge of Newcastle looks to be coming to an end, with a £300million sale to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers imminent.

Once the deal is completed, Newcastle should have spending power like never before, and fans will be eager to see the club splash the cash on exciting new additions.

Investing in talented young players should be the priority, and the takeover should put Newcastle firmly back in the race for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Steve Bruce admitted to BBC Sport that Newcastle failed with a £35million bid to sign Soumare in January, with the midfielder unwilling to leave in the middle of the season for a move to St James' Park.

Some worried that Newcastle had missed their chance. Sport recently reported that Liverpool are right in the mix for Soumare, with boss Jurgen Klopp allegedly 'in love' with the Frenchman as he looks to bring him to Anfield.

Liverpool allegedly started negotiating with Soumare last summer but couldn't convince him to join, and it looked like Newcastle's opportunity to sign him had passed; after all, Liverpool are a huge club who have been racking up trophies under Klopp and have greater spending power.

Yet now, Newcastle will have huge cash to spend. Buzzsport recently noted that Soumare has now been persuaded to join Newcastle, despite wanting to wait for a better offer in January.

Newcastle's cash should open up the market to them, with both the money and the project on offer no doubt more appealing to many players now than it was just months ago.

If Newcastle really want Soumare, they can still force their way back into the race – and the takeover cash may just allow them to really challenge Liverpool for a signing, something few could have expected.