Newcastle should sign player who claimed he was similar to Vidal

Shamanth Jayaram
Arturo Vidal of Bayern Muenchen warms up during a training session prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final first leg match against Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on...
Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.

Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on November 24, 2018 in Madrid Spain

ITA Sport Press recently claimed that Newcastle United could land Barcelona's Arturo Vidal in the upcoming summer transfer window after the club's sale is complete.

The Magpies are set to have new owners very soon who are said to be hugely ambitious. A number of massive names have been linked with a move to the Toon over the last few days and Vidal is right up there. 

However, the report claims that the Chilean will only join on one condition - If Newcastle appoint his former boss, Max Allegri, as the club's new manager. 

 

Vidal is a phenomenal footballer who will excite a number of fans should he sign for the club this summer. However, the former Juventus man will turn 33 next month and is not of the ideal age to play a key role for years to come. 

Newcastle should look at someone of a similar profile who could come in and command the centre of their midfield for the next four or five years. Napoli's Allan fits that role perfectly and the Brazilian even admitted once that he is similar to Vidal. 

He told Goal about a year ago: "The Vidal comparisons? It is true that we are a bit similar, we have similar styles of play. I must continue to work hard, I’m happy that people are pleased with how I’m playing."

Allan of SSC Napoli fights for the ball with Lorenzo Pellegnini of AS Roma during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and AS Roma at Stadio San Paolo on October 28, 2018 in Naples, Italy.

Allan has been one of Napoli's most consistent performers over the last few years and is exactly the kind of player who can come in and solidify a team's midfield. 

The Brazilian will not be fazed by the physicality of the Premier League either which will help him settle in a lot quicker than most other foreign players. 

It is exciting times for Newcastle United ahead of the club's reported takeover. The Magpies will be extremely strong on the financial front but could that be enough to bring back their glory days? Newcastle fans sure are optimistic. 

Newcastle United fans sing despite suffering relegation from the Premier League after defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on May 24th 2009 in Birmingham

 

