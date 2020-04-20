Newcastle should sign player who claimed he was similar to Vidal

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Barcelona's Arturo Vidal.

ITA Sport Press recently claimed that Newcastle United could land Barcelona's Arturo Vidal in the upcoming summer transfer window after the club's sale is complete.

The Magpies are set to have new owners very soon who are said to be hugely ambitious. A number of massive names have been linked with a move to the Toon over the last few days and Vidal is right up there.

However, the report claims that the Chilean will only join on one condition - If Newcastle appoint his former boss, Max Allegri, as the club's new manager.

Vidal is a phenomenal footballer who will excite a number of fans should he sign for the club this summer. However, the former Juventus man will turn 33 next month and is not of the ideal age to play a key role for years to come.

Newcastle should look at someone of a similar profile who could come in and command the centre of their midfield for the next four or five years. Napoli's Allan fits that role perfectly and the Brazilian even admitted once that he is similar to Vidal.

He told Goal about a year ago: "The Vidal comparisons? It is true that we are a bit similar, we have similar styles of play. I must continue to work hard, I’m happy that people are pleased with how I’m playing."

Allan has been one of Napoli's most consistent performers over the last few years and is exactly the kind of player who can come in and solidify a team's midfield.

The Brazilian will not be fazed by the physicality of the Premier League either which will help him settle in a lot quicker than most other foreign players.

It is exciting times for Newcastle United ahead of the club's reported takeover. The Magpies will be extremely strong on the financial front but could that be enough to bring back their glory days? Newcastle fans sure are optimistic.