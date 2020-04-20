Where was Extraction filmed? Netflix actioner starring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction stars the likes of Chris Hemsworth and David Harbour, but where was it filmed?

The cinemas may be closed temporarily, but that doesn't mean there are no must-see movies being released.

Over the years, Netflix has earned a monumental reputation in the realm of television, offering audiences some of the most celebrated series of the last decade.

However, the streaming service has delivered some truly exceptional movies over the years too, such as Okja, The Night Comes for Us, The Other Side of the Wind, Beasts of No Nation, Roma, Marriage Story, The Irishman and Uncut Gems.

Now, they're treating fans of high-octane action cinema with Sam Hargrave's directorial feature debut, Extraction.

The film stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead as Tyler Rake, a mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a notorious crime lord. It also stars Stanger Things' David Harbour and was produced by the Russo brothers, of Marvel fame; Joe Russo also penned the screenplay.

Right there, you have a winner. So, where was it filmed?

OUTER BANKS: Meet rising star Madelyn Cline

Netflix: Where was Extraction filmed?

According to Indiewire, Extraction was filmed primarily in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. However, they also include that the crew also shot sequences in Ban Pong, Ratchaburi and Thailand.

Additionally, it was filmed on location in Dhaka.

So, it's clear to see that they've headed out to some great locations to help immerse audiences in the spectacle. As for Mumbai, it's also worth noting that it may be a significant location explored on screens this year, as Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated Tenet also filmed there.

Other films shot in Mumbai include The Lunchbox, The Other Side of the Door and Danny Boyle's Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire.

Extraction: The influence of location

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, it's noted that finding local actors to cast was important. Once the casting directors had put forward a range of Indian screen talent, director Sam Hargrave would also begin his preparations: "...when we narrowed down the choices, I did do my research and watched clips and films of these actors.”

The same source also includes some perspective from Chris Hemsworth: "In my very early discussions with (writer) Joe Russo, he talked about old Westerns, classic Steve McQueen films. Whether it’s a straightforward narrative, the moral compass, the fact that there’s a city descending on these two individuals, it all feels like an old Western film.”

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

Netflix's Extraction cast

Listed below are the Extraction cast members, as highlighted by IMDb:

Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake

Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan

David Harbour as Gaspar

Rudhraksh Jaiswal as Ovi Mahajan

Randeep Hooda as Saju

Pankaj Tripathi as Ovi Mahajan Sr.

Chris Jai Alex as Thiago

Priyanshu Painyuli as Amir Asif

Shataf Figar as Shadek Silver Haired Colonel

Patrick Newall as Merc

Vonzell Carter as Jose

Adam Bessa as Yaz Kahn

Rayna Campbell as Ruthie

Anup Sharma as Dhaka Army Commander

If you haven't already, be sure to check it out on Netflix from Friday, April 24th 2020.

In other news, Lee Min-ho triumphs in new Netflix series.