Neither Benitez nor Bruce… Ex-captain has entirely new managerial candidate for Newcastle

Newcastle United could reportedly have new owners soon.

Mick Martin has suggested to The Express that Newcastle United should appoint former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager once the takeover goes through.

The former Newcastle midfielder and captain has said that Rafael Benitez should not be brought back despite his popularity among the St. James’ Park faithful.

Martin has added that Steve Bruce will not stay in his role as the manager of the Magpies after the takeover.

Former Southampton boss Pochettino is without a managerial role at the moment, having been dismissed by Tottenham in November 2019.

It has been reported by The Times that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

Martin told The Express: "While I was a big fan of Benitez, I wouldn’t be chasing him for the job. He jumped ship and went to China for the money, and I was hugely disappointed.

“Steve came in and I was one who was saying, ‘It’s going to be hard work for him’. But I could understand him taking the job because he’s a Geordie.

“I have to stress, I think Steve has done a great job and the players have responded well to him. But if the takeover happens, I think Steve might be vulnerable. I think there could be huge changes.

“If so, I might be looking at the likes of Pochettino. He knows big players, he knows South America and he knows Europe. He’s a big name in the game."

Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle United?

Pochettino was brilliant at Southampton, and the Argentine was absolutely great during his time at Tottenham.

Under Pocchettino, Spurs established themselves as regulars in the Champions League, reached the final of the competition last season, and also came close to winning the Premier League.

The Argentine has shown that he can build a very strong team over a number of years, and he would be a very good managerial appointment for Newcastle if the potential new owners decide to part company with Bruce.