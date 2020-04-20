Is Mrs. America season 2 confirmed? Hulu series impresses audiences

It has been a terrific year for television already, but is Mrs. America season 2 confirmed?

Created by Dahvi Waller, this American drama series boasts an all-star cast delivering exceptional performances and explores the efforts to pass the Equal Rights Amendment.

Hulu: Is Mrs. America season 2 confirmed?

No, season 2 of Mrs. America has not been confirmed.

It's actually billed as a mini-series, so it aims to paint a complete portrait across its entire nine episodes. With that in mind, there is no reason to anticipate a follow-up season.

Of course, some mini-series have proven immensely popular in the past and have therefore been renewed for more episodes. However, such success will not be determined until the nine episodes have aired and is highly unlikely.

The first 3 episodes premiered on April 15th 2020, with subsequent episodes surfacing weekly.

The ninth and final episode is set to reach audiences on Wednesday, May 27th 2020.

Audiences talk Mrs. America

A number of viewers have already taken to Twitter to offer their praise of Mrs. America.

The performances are a clear highlight, with many taking the time to spotlight the brilliant Rose Byrne in the role of Gloria Steinem.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Mrs. America is so freaking good. Watch it. — Erica Ebeling (@erebeling) April 20, 2020

i wish i can stop thinking abt the intro of mrs. america- it’s stuck in my head, it’s so good! — rizzy ⚢ (@sarahpaulsbean) April 15, 2020

I’m enjoying Mrs. America. This 3rd episode about Shirley Chisholm is damn good.



Are y’all watching? — Jessica Byrd (@JessicaLBYRD) April 19, 2020

anyways i started watching mrs america and rose byrne as gloria steinem has got me in tears she’s so good — talia (@aroomofonesovn) April 19, 2020

Anyone else watching “Mrs. America”? It’s so good. — Brooke Eyre ⛵️⚓️ (@brookied820) April 20, 2020

I am SO EXCITED for more episodes of Mrs. America on Hulu. We just watched the first episode and it's so good. Incredible cast, set design and costuming are perfect, and I already love these amazing, (and sometimes) horrible characters. — Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) April 20, 2020

