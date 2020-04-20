Minecraft: Will the RTX beta be available on Java Edition? Download Realism Mats' photorealistic textures!

Minecraft Java Edition players want to know if they'll be able to enjoy the beauty of the RTX beta, but Realism Mats' textures are a great alternative.

The Minecraft RTX beta from Nvidia is now available on the Windows 10 edition of the game. Everyone seems to unanimously agree that its stunning beauty makes Mojang's title look like a whole new game, meanwhile Java Edition loyalists are left in the dark wondering when or if they'll ever be able to experience the graphical improvements firsthand. While it's annoying for original owners that they can't enjoy Nvidia's beta, there are fantastic alternatives available such as stunningly realistic textures by Realism Mats.

Minecraft was recently used by Microsoft to show off the ray tracing capabilities of their next-gen console, and this showcase made the game look and feel completely new and almost unrecognisable. While PC gamers can enjoy the graphical improvements of hard and soft shadows, plus global illumination right now, your machine must meet very specific minimum requirements first.

Not only that, but you must also own the Windows 10 edition as opposed to the Java version. However, while the Nvidia beta is only available for the aforementioned edition, Java owners can seek alternative textures by the likes of Realism Mats.

MINECRAFT: How to get the RTX beta

Is the Minecraft RTX beta available for Java Edition?

No, the Minecraft RTX beta from Nvidia is not available for the Java Edition.

The RTX beta for Minecraft is available for Windows 10 and Mojang have cited the Java community's modding as inspiration for their collaboration with Nvidia:

"The Java community have made some impressive modifications to the textures and lighting of the Java Edition of the game with mods," says the Minecraft Nvidia FAQ.

"This is a source of inspiration for this new work with NVIDIA and Render Dragon. While Java Edition does not natively support ray tracing, this beta introduces native DirectX ray tracing support into Bedrock.

We hope to provide this same spark and similar capabilities to the Bedrock community to envision their own point of view and express themselves with ray tracing and their own HD textures."

While the RTX beta is available for Windows 10 and not Java, Windows Central reports that there is a limited-time upgrade programme for original owners to get the required version for free.

However, if you can't get the Windows 10 edition and you wish to stick with the Java version, you can experience RTX by depending on the community.

Realism Mats Texture Pack VS Minecraft Vanilla Textures - SEUS PTGI with Ray Tracing https://t.co/OhE6tGpmbM #minecraft #raytracing #realistic — Realism Mats (@RealismMats) April 2, 2020

How to get ray tracing for Minecraft Java Edition

You can get RTX for Minecraft Java Edition by downloading community textures from the likes of Realism Mats.

While the RTX beta is unavailable for the Java Edition, the Realism Mats textures for Minecraft are a stunning alternative that will allow you to experience ray tracing.

The available selection of textures can only be downloaded by joining the creator's $8 tier on Patreon, or you can instead sign up for the $30 tier to bag a neat shirt in addition. You will also need SEUS PTGI shader from Sonic Ether, as well as OptiFine.

Although the Nvidia beta is no doubt sublime and wondrous, the textures from Realism Mats make a complete difference to Minecraft as well especially when checking out the comparisons over on their website.

It's specifically noted that the Realism Mats texture packs only work for the Java Edition as of now, but there are a plans for the Bedrock Edition in the future.

You can check out the Realism Mats website for details on system requirements and how to download.