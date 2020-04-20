Quick links

Midfielder says Celtic transfer ‘best decision’ of his life

Subhankar Mondal
Joe Ledley of Celtic is joined by Scott Brown and Victor Wanyama as he celebrates after scoring the opening goal with his team-mates during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League...
Joe Ledley moved Celtic in the summer of 2010 after leaving Cardiff City.

29.01.2014 Glasgow, Scotland. Joe Ledley celebrates the opening goal during the Scottish Premier League game between Celtic and Kilmarnock from Celtic Park.

Joe Ledley has stated on Twitter that he does not regret joining Celtic.

The 33-year-old Australia international midfielder has stated that moving to Celtic was the best decision of his life.

Ledley, now on the books of Newcastle Jets in the A-League, joined the Hoops in the summer of 2010 on a free transfer after leaving Cardiff City.

The midfielder was at the Glasgow giants from 2010 until 2014 before he switched to Crystal Palace in England.

 

The 33-year-old won the Scottish Premiership thrice and the Scottish Cup once with Celtic.

Joe Ledley of Wales during the UEFA Nations League B group four match between Wales and Irland at Cardiff City Stadium on September 6, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Heart of Midlothian owner Ann Budge has said that Celtic cannot be named champions of Scotland if not all 38 rounds of matches are played.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it will not resume until July at the earliest.

The divisions below the Scottish top flight have been called, with promotion and relegation places sorted, and there could be league reconstruction if the Scottish Premiership decides to follow suit.

Budge told The Scottish Sun: “It’s clearly an impossible situation. But clearly some of the rules were changed. You shouldn’t be awarded the title if you haven’t played 38 games — and you shouldn’t be relegated if you haven’t played 38 games.

“Not many people had a problem with promotion, but almost everyone had a problem with relegating clubs in the middle of what is an awful global experience. Let’s find the fairest way possible to address the situation."

Ann Budge, Owner, CEO and Chairwoman of Hearts during the UEFA Europa League First Qualifying Round match between Heart of Midlothian FC and FC Infonet Tallinn at Tyncastle Stadium on June...

 

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

