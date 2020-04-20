Manager predicts interest in his 24-goal striker linked with Rangers and Celtic

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic have been linked with Lawrence Shankland.

Lawrence Shankland has been making the headlines for a while now, and there is no surprise that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s have been linked with the striker.

The Scottish Sun reported in December 2019 that Rangers and Celtic were among a number of clubs who have looked at Shankland this season.

Everton, Norwich City, Brentford and Queens Park Rangers were also credited with interest in the 24-year-old Dundee United striker.

It remains to be seen if Rangers and/or Celtic make a move for the striker this summer, and indeed when the transfer window open.

United manager Robbie Neilson has admitted that there will be interest in the striker this summer, but he has added that the club do not have to sell the 24-year-old - who scored 24 goals and provided three assists in the Scottish Championship this season, according to BBC Sport.

Neilson told The Courier: “People will always want to buy goalscorers so there will be interest in him but it all depends on what level.

“It will depend on what happens down south because that’s where he will likely go. There will be interest in him but it all depends whether it’s from the right clubs or not.”

Neilson added: “We are not in a position where we need to sell him and believe when we have spoken to him the best thing for him is a season in the top flight.”

Meanwhile, Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie has suggested that he is open to going out on loan this summer.

The 22-year-old Scotsman is on loan at Livingston at the moment.

McCrorie told The Scottish Sun: "If next season the gaffer at Rangers wants me to go back out on loan again then that’s fine.

“I wouldn’t see it as a bad thing as I could get another 50 games or so under my belt and I am still young for a goalkeeper.”