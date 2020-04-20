Quick links

Latest update over Championship plan looks like fantastic news for Leeds United - our view

Leeds United are currently leading the way in the Championship, with Marcelo Bielsa's side closing in on promotion.

The Telegraph report that Championship clubs are still determined to get the season finished, in a plan which should be treated as great news for Leeds United.

With Leeds leading the way in the second tier, any cancellation of the season would be disastrous for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have not been in the Premier League since 2004, so to be denied of a return to the top flight through circumstances completely out of their hands would be cruel.

 

When football was initially halted it was considered by many to be unlikely that the season would be declared null and void, but that has become a real possibility.

EFL clubs in League One and League Two are said to be divided over whether the season should finish.

However, Championship sides are still pushing for the current campaign to be finished - and that must be music to the ears of Leeds fans.

The last thing Whites supporters need is for Championship sides to start putting pressure on the EFL to abandon the campaign.

And, as it stands, Leeds still look to have a good chance of getting their season done, as there is a collective desire to complete the fixtures around the league.

