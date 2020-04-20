BBC: Who plays Felix in Killing Eve? Fans shouldn't get too attatched to Stefan Iancu's season 3 character

The BBC's Killing Eve has been a hotbed of new acting talent since it hit our screens but who plays season 3 addition, Felix?

Killing Eve has been one of the must-watch shows since it arrived on our screens in 2018.

Not only does the series offer up enough twists and turns to make a racing driver dizzy but it's also given rise to plenty of up and coming acting talent.

Just take a look at the show's breakthrough star, Jodie Comer, who has become an international star since the show began and she took on the role of brutal assassin, Villanelle.

Now that series 3 has finally rolled around, the character Felix, a new face on the block, will surely be hoping to leave a similar impression to Jodie's Villanelle when they meet in episode 2.

Killing Eve series 3 on the BBC

Killing Eve's third season arrived in the UK on April 13th on BBC iPlayer, following its launch in the US on April 12th.

The new instalment picks up six months after the events of series 2 which saw Villanelle shoot Eve and leave her for dead.

While we join Eve as she's recovering in London, Villanelle has her sights set on the biggest of prizes.

After her former trainer and mentor, Dasha, crashes her wedding, Villanelle agrees to go back to work as an assassin in order to win favour from the mysterious Twelve.

In episode 2, she is forced to work alongside a total rookie in the form of 19-year-old Felix and despite boasting some top-notch disguises, their plan doesn't exactly go smoothly.

Who plays Felix in Killing Eve?

Felix is played in Killing Eve by Stefan Iancu.

The 22-year-old Romanian actor has been acting since the age of four and the Bucharest-born star has appeared in a host of both Romanian and international productions, which we'll get to in a moment.

In Killing Eve, Iancu's character, Felix, is a total novice when it comes to the world of assassination and Villanelle can see right through his tough-man act and the softer side to his character is established within moments during a single conversation.

For fans, it was a good way of introducing a new character with plenty of potential but if you've seen the episode, you'll know that Stefan Iancu's Killing Eve appearance is only short-lived.

Away from the acting world, Stefan is active on social media and boasts just under 25,000 fans on Instagram.

Stefan Iancu: Films and TV

As mentioned, Stefan Iancu has been acting since the age of four.

His first appearance, according to IMDb came in 2001, when he appeared as a young archer in The Wonderful World of Disney series.

Stefan's debut has been followed by almost 20 acting roles, with the most prominent coming in the likes of Pu-239 alongside Oscar Isaac, Born to Raise Hell with Steven Seagal, the 2017 film One Step Behind the Seraphim and the Romanian series, Vlad.

But, of course, the biggest of Stefan's roles to date came in Killing Eve, even if his appearance is a short one.

Killing Eve season 3 continues to arrive weekly here in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.