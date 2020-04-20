Quick links

Journalist claims Klopp already has meetings set up for exciting Liverpool transfer target

Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool continue to be linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Liverpool's links to Timo Werner go back a long way, and they're not going anywhere despite the financial fears attached to the ongoing global pandemic.

The Reds may scale back their spending plans because of that reason, but the links to Werner continue amid suggestions he's Liverpool's top target.

Sport BILD claim Jurgen Klopp's desire to bring Werner to Anfield is 'stronger than ever', viewing his fellow German as the ideal addition to his Liverpool attack.

 

It was noted in that report that Klopp always wants to meet potential signings before agreeing to buy them, but the pandemic prevented such a meeting with Werner.

Now though, Sport BILD's Christian Falk has conducted an interview with Passione Inter, and answered a question about Werner amid claims Inter Milan were joining the race.

Falk claims that Werner isn't going to join Inter because there are already meetings set up with Klopp, whether that's in person or remotely due to the pandemic, and Liverpool are therefore favourites to sign him.

“Werner won't go to Inter, there are already meetings scheduled with Jürgen Klopp,” said Falk. “Liverpool is the big favourite to buy him in the summer,” he added.

Werner has been sensational for Leipzig this season, smashing 27 goals and 12 assists in just 36 games this season, and he would represent an entirely different threat to Roberto Firmino in the Liverpool attack thanks to his pace.

The 24-year-old would be a fine marquee addition for Liverpool this summer, and if they can overcome the pandemic-based hurdles, it seems that they're in the box seat for his signature.

