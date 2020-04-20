Jose Mourinho once raved about homesick player Everton and West Ham want to sign

Quick links

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Everton and West Ham United have been linked with Ola Aina.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Everton and West Ham United are interested in signing defender Ola Aina from Torino this summer.

It's claimed that Aina is homesick in Italy, and fancies a return to England, particularly to London – which would of course benefit West Ham.

Aina, 23, came through the Chelsea ranks, but ended up leaving in 2018 for a loan move to Torino, testing himself in Italy before making the move permanent last summer in an eight-figure move.

 

The Nigerian has impressed in Italy, operating as a wing back at Torino whilst recording a goal and five assists, with his pace and technical ability making him a threat going forward.

It's no great surprise that Premier League clubs are now looking at Aina if he fancies a return to England, and he may be a budget-friendly options for teams impacted by the global pandemic.

Some may be a little unconvinced given that Chelsea allowed him to go, but his former Blues boss Jose Mourinho was always a fan of Aina at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail back in 2015, Mourinho picked out Aina as an option to replace Branislav Ivanovic, claiming that Aina was 'a boy with lots of potential'.

Mourinho certainly knows his defensive talent when he sees it, and Aina still has plenty of time to fulfil that potential, with Everton and West Ham surely interested in knowing that Mourinho thought so highly of him.

