Joe Lolley predicts how Leeds v Nottingham Forest today will pan out

Leeds United will face Nottingham Forest in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Nottingham Forest winger Joe Lolley has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side being drawn against Leeds United in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

The Football Manager tournament will kick off on Monday, with the final to be played in mid-May.

As many as 54 clubs from across the EFL will participate in the tournament, with each team being represented by a virtual manager.

It is a straight knockout competition, and in the first round, Forest will take on Championship rivals Leeds.

Lolley has admitted on Twitter that it will not be an easy match for Forest, and has suggested that Leeds will be 2-0 up at half time.

Tough place to go no doubt about it. https://t.co/4wlNVSedwe — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 19, 2020

Can’t wait to be 2-0 down at half time tomorrow @FootballManager pic.twitter.com/nPtxA8JwND — Joe Lolley (@JLolley23) April 19, 2020

Premier League promotion push

Meanwhile, on the actual pitch, both Leeds and Forest are aiming for promotion to the Premier League.

The Reds are 10 points behind second-placed West Bromwich Albion and 11 points behind leaders Leeds.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will resume.