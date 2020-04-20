ITV: Where was Belgravia filmed in Edinburgh? Explore the filming locations of Julian Fellowes' newest drama

ITV's Belgravia has been packed with plenty of dramatic twists and turns but arguably the biggest shock comes in the series' filming location.

We all love a good period drama and with the world currently on lockdown, there's nothing better than stepping into the past to escape for an hour or so.

As a result, ITV's Belgravia couldn't have come at a better time.

The series follows a family of social climbers who could have their improving status and reputation tarnished if a secret from their past is discovered.

As you can tell from its title, Belgravia is set in the affluent area of London of the same.

However, the series itself was not filmed in the English capital at all.

Instead, production of the series took place in Edinburgh but where in the Scottish capital was the series filmed?

Belgravia on ITV

Belgravia arrived on ITV on March 15th and has been airing weekly on Sundays since.

The series tells the story of the Trenchard family, a group of social climbers who now live in the affluent area of London called Belgravia.

They'll do anything and everything to maintain their newly-found status, even if it means suppressing a troubling secret from their past.

However, while the series may be set in an affluent area of London, Belgravia was actually filmed in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Where was Belgravia filmed in Edinburgh?

Belgravia was primarily filmed in Edinburgh's New Town.

According to executive producer Gareth Naeme, who spoke to History Extra and is quoted in the Edinburgh News, "it’s quite impossible to shoot in Belgravia. It’s the heart of London."

Instead, "what we did was go to the New Town of Edinburgh," Naeme said.

Edinburgh's New Town is located just north of Edinburgh Castle and was built at around the same time as Belgravia in London, in the early to mid-1800s.

To give Edinburgh the appearance of 19th century Belgravia, the typical stucco and portico buildings of Eaton Square and Belgrave Square were added in post-production.

Filming also took place outside of Edinburgh's city centre with Hopeton House, a stately home on the outskirts of Edinburgh, playing host to the Trenchard's family home in Brussels.

Meanwhile, 50 Moray Place in Edinburgh's New Town was used as the Trenchard's London dwelling.

Other filming locations used

As well as Edinburgh, filming for Belgravia also took place in the city of Bath, which boasts similar architecture to Edinburgh's New Town.

On top of that, the picturesque countryside of Northumberland was also used as a location for the series.

Belgravia concluded on ITV on April 19th while the series has only just arrived for viewers in the US after the show made its debut on April 12th.