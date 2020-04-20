Italy legend Christian Vieri heaps praise on Tottenham's Harry Kane

Harry Kane isn't short of fans across Europe at the moment.

Former Inter Milan hero Christian Vieri spoke to the Daily Mail about Tottenham's Harry Kane and why he likes the England skipper.

The Englishman has made a name for himself as one of the best strikers in world football at the moment and his performances have earned him a ton of fans across the globe.

Kane has been getting rave reviews from world-class strikers of the past as well and Italian legend Christian Vieri is the latest to sing his praise.

He said: "He (Kane) is an exceptional player. I would have played well with him as a partnership. Kane is not the classic English striker: physically he does not have many muscles like Lukaku but he has dribbling, running, precise and powerful shots. In Italy, someone like him is said to have 'soft feet'."

"I like Kane very much because he has an unusual technique and quality, he is beautiful to look at. La Liga or Serie A will be excellent leagues for him if he decides to leave London and Tottenham. He has no problem playing well in very technical leagues."

That is huge praise for Kane coming from someone who has played alongside the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Hernan Crespo, Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti and Roberto Baggio among others.

Kane recently dropped a bomb on Instagram in a conversation with Jamie Redknapp where he claimed that he will not hesitate to leave Spurs in order to win trophies.

A player of Kane's quality will alert a ton of top clubs across the globe and teams like Juventus and Real Madrid could soon try their luck to lure him in.

If Vieri's words are anything to go by, Kane will be a big success in Spain or in Italy and that should give the Englishman huge confidence to make that big move when the time comes.

Tottenham are guaranteed to make a ton of money when Kane does leave the club. The Mail reported earlier this month that Daniel Levy will demand £200 million for his star striker.

The financial implications due to everything that is going on in the world right now ill make it extremely difficult for any club to make that move this summer which should really mean that Kane will stay at Tottenham for at least one more year.