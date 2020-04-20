Is McDonald's drive-through open? Fans miss the menu!

Some takeaways are still offering services, but is McDonald's drive-through back open again?

As the lockdown continues, we cast our minds back to things we may have taken for granted...

Fully-stocked shelves, visits to family and friends, a trip to the cinema, and of course, a cheeky McDonald's every now and then.

We've all been doing much more cooking at home, and while that's great, we'd be lying if we said we didn't fancy something off the fast-food retailer's menu.

When Boris Johnson issued the important statement just weeks ago, he instructed us all to adhere to government guidelines and remain home, leaving only for work if absolutely necessary or shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible.

The likes of Subway and beyond all shut up shop for the time being, but we've begun to notice places like KFC opening select stores with a limited menu for take-away.

Has McDonald's followed suit?

OUTER BANKS: Meet rising star Madelyn Cline

Is McDonald's drive-through open?

No, the McDonald's drive-through is not open. All of the fast-food retailer's restaurants across the UK are closed in compliance with government guidelines.

Along with chains like Subway, McDonald's temporarily closed their doors earlier in the year, only allowing customers to use their takeaway/drive-thru service.

However, when Boris Johnson made the pivotal announcement just weeks ago, they wisely conformed to expectations and decided to close completely.

On March 22nd 2020, McDonald's UK issued a statement on Twitter which reads: "We have taken the difficult decision to close all McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 7 pm on Monday 23rd March at the latest. This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interest of our customers."

Continued: "...Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time. We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen."

THE BOYS ARE BACK! More Bulletproof on the way

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

McDonald's is certainly missed...

A number of McDonald's lovers have already taken the time to flock to Twitter and express how much they miss it.

As expected, there are also those who are really hoping the Monopoly game resurfaces once the lockdown's over - let's hope so!

Check out a selection of tweets:

I miss mcdonalds coke the most — Em (@emmarossxx__) April 15, 2020

I really miss McDonalds :-( — STAY HOME. (@Oloni) April 19, 2020

Dear Mcdonalds: I miss you soooooo muccchhh — NM (@nm4_9) April 17, 2020

Mcdonalds baby i miss you so much — (@shawarmaface) April 18, 2020

i just realised we completely missed mcdonalds monopoly this year, they would need to do it after lockdown is over, including the creme egg mcflurry — amyduffy (@amyduffy__) April 20, 2020

craving for mcdonalds but mcdonalds left me hanging — qusyairah (@qushyrah) April 20, 2020

SEE ALSO: Danny Sapani arrives in Killing Eve

In other news, where was Extraction filmed?