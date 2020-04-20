Is Instagram's DNA Test Filter actually accurate? How to use and results explained!

Have you ever wondered what your ethnic breakdown was but didn't want to bother taking a test? Well, with Instagram's newest filter you can find out in a mere matter of seconds for free!

With a click of a button, the filter will reveal your five most prominent ethnicities and the percentage of each one, just by scanning your face. However, this has caused users to question the legitimacy of the filter and whether it is actually accurate.

So, what do you think? Has science really evolved as far as Instagram filters being used as DNA tests, or is the creator merely pulling our leg and users have fallen for a lie? Find out below.

YUMMY: How to make TikTok's egg sandwich View this post on Instagram Seems legit. #dnatest #amimissingsomething #momihavequestions A post shared by Samantha Bradford (@sebradford13) on Apr 19, 2020 at 7:55pm PDT

How to use the DNA Test Filter on Instagram

Open Stories on Instagram

Click on your face to access the filters

Scroll through the filters to the end and click on the button labelled 'Search Filters'

Click on the magnifying glass icon

Search 'DNA Test'

Select the filter by korobov_denis and get started

fake instagram dna test said i’m 37% russian pic.twitter.com/fS9CmCuPBi — cinnamon (@ClNNAMONSLUT) April 17, 2020

How accurate is the DNA Test Filter?

While users are loving the new filter, some have questioned the accuracy of the filter, as if you use the filter multiple times you will get wildly different results, and some users have even been told they are completely different races.

Other users have stated there is no way that an Instagram filter has the ability to provide individualised results to every user, let alone determine the ethnicity of users just by their face. People have suggested that the filter merely provides a randomly generated set of answers every time, as logistically it is not able to do much more than that.

So, if you're looking to find out more about your heritage it is best to stick to websites that actually look into your DNA, rather than just using an Instagram filter, although the filter can provide some fun entertainment as you try it on family and compare results.

Everyone who uses that Instagram DNA test filter knows it’s just a random number generator… right? Same with all of the filters. pic.twitter.com/RcDQn9dbUg — Davey (@davey) April 19, 2020