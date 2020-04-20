Instagram's Nine Albums Challenge explained: Here's how to join in!

One thing we can thank government lockdown for is the overwhelming increase in Instagram challenges. The latest one to grace our screens is the Nine Albums Challenge.

Thousands of Instagram users have joined the challenge and posted the nine albums that changed their life, and this is a nice wholesome challenge we can get behind.

Whether the album is the first one you bought as a child, the soundtrack to your wedding, or simply one that makes you smile, it deserves to be shown to the world. Here's how you can join in the challenge and widen your followers' musical horizons.

how am a meant to condense my music into nine albums ??? PLS — jade (@jadeallisonn) April 19, 2020

What is the Nine Albums Challenge?

The full name of the challenge is Nine Album That Changed My Life and sees users posting a collage of their top nine albums of all time.

The albums can be from any era and any style - this is a chance to show off your varied taste in music! You can choose to explain your choices or simply post the albums as they are, leaving your followers to guess why the albums are so special to you.

How to join in with the Nine Albums Challenge?

Screenshot the album cover of nine albums that changed your life

Download Instagram's app 'Layout'

Upload the nine albums on the app

The app will turn the photos into a collage

Save and upload onto Instagram, either on your feed or your story

Tag as many friends as you can

Make sure to use the hashtag #ninealbumsthatchangedmylife

The Bill Clinton album challenge on Instagram

Another music challenge has made its way to Instagram and this one features Bill Clinton sitting amongst your four favourite albums. To join in with this challenge all you have to is search 'Bill Clinton swag' and click on the first website. You can search for any album and the website uploads the album cover for you and edits it into Bill Clinton's arms. Another random music challenge, but with a Bill Clinton shaped twist.