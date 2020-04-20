If they can make a good profit, Everton should sell Jordan Pickford

The Everton goalkeeper is reported to be on another Premier League club's wishlist.

Everton made a big statement back in 2017 when they paid £25 million to Sunderland for Jordan Pickford which made him the most expensive British goalkeeper in history. (BBC)

The Englishman has since been an integral part of the Toffees' side and has become a regular for the English national team as well.

His quality has attracted the big boys now with Chelsea reportedly keen to sign Pickford in the upcoming summer transfer window.

TMW reported recently that Chelsea are interested in signing the 26-year-old who is said to be valued at £43.5 million. That is a massive amount for a goalkeeper but not many can argue that he isn't worth it especially in today's market.

Everton will most likely reject the offer without giving it a second's thought considering how important Pickford is for the club in their latest project.

Carlo Ancelotti seems to have no problems with him which makes the sale unnecessary but should Everton actually consider parting ways with him?

If Chelsea are prepared to fork out something like £50 million for him this summer, it would be twice as much as what Everton paid for him and they can use the profit to further strengthen their squad in the transfer window.

With everything that is going on in the world right now, there will be serious financial implications to all clubs and a big injection of money coming in from the potential sale of Pickford could ease Everton through this period.

Only Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United has committed more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League this season than Pickford. (PremierLeague.com)

He has, no doubt, saved Everton on multiple occasions but he isn't completely irreplaceable and if the Toffees get an offer that guarantees them a huge profit, they should take it and run.