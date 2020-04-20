Quick links

If Arsenal sign £97m star, Martinelli will be so happy - Our View

Shane Callaghan
Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the French winger.

Arsenal target Ousmane Dembele is reportedly open to leaving Barcelona.

According to Sport in Spain, the 22-year-old French winger is wondering about the idea of living in a different city, amid speculation about a move to North London.

Dembele, who joined Barca for £97 million in 2017, hasn't really got going at Camp Nou, but his potential is still massive.

And if he winds up at Arsenal, Gabriel Martinelli will be delighted.

 

With serious doubts over Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the Emirates, the 18-year-old Martinelli looks destined to be the Gunners' long-term number nine.

And if this Dembele thing goes through then the Brazilian will be flanked by two wingers with unbelievable potential.

Say what you want about Nicolas Pepe's first season at Arsenal, and it has been lukewarm, but the talent is undeniably there and when it clicks, it'll be wonderful for Mikel Arteta.

The same would be true on the opposite side of attack with Dembele who, like Pepe, has huge potential and just needs the right team.

Number nines are only as good as the service that comes their way, and Martinelli, with Dembele and Pepe either side of him, could have a buffet of goalscoring chances every week.

On paper, it looks like a stunning front-three and one that'll excite Arsenal fans - and Martinelli - in a big way.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

