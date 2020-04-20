'I might weep, it's mad': Some Newcastle fans react to plan new owners reportedly have

Newcastle United could have new owners at the helm in the very near future, according to reports.

Newcastle United fans are hugely excited by reports in the Daily Mirror about their potential new owner’s plans.

According to the tabloid paper, Newcastle’s expected buyers have plans to revamp both the Magpies’ training ground and academy set-up.

Rather than simply come in and spend money on transfers, Newcastle seem to be laying the groundwork for long-term success.

And Newcastle fans are delighted over reports of their new owner’s plans for the future.

Newcastle supporters have accused their club of lacking ambition for far too long, but it seems that they now really have something to get excited about.

There is real optimism that Newcastle could be back competing at the right end of the Premier League table once the takeover goes through.

Newcastle certainly have the foundations in place to be a real force, but a lot of work will need to be done to their squad to make them competitive in the top six.

Newcastle are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table, and they will need huge investment if they are to become a contender to take a European spot.