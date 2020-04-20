Quick links

'I might weep, it's mad': Some Newcastle fans react to plan new owners reportedly have

John Verrall
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Newcastle United could have new owners at the helm in the very near future, according to reports.

A general view of St James' Park is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...

Newcastle United fans are hugely excited by reports in the Daily Mirror about their potential new owner’s plans.

According to the tabloid paper, Newcastle’s expected buyers have plans to revamp both the Magpies’ training ground and academy set-up.

 

Rather than simply come in and spend money on transfers, Newcastle seem to be laying the groundwork for long-term success.

And Newcastle fans are delighted over reports of their new owner’s plans for the future.

Newcastle supporters have accused their club of lacking ambition for far too long, but it seems that they now really have something to get excited about.

There is real optimism that Newcastle could be back competing at the right end of the Premier League table once the takeover goes through.

Newcastle certainly have the foundations in place to be a real force, but a lot of work will need to be done to their squad to make them competitive in the top six.

Newcastle are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table, and they will need huge investment if they are to become a contender to take a European spot.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

