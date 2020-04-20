'He's really good': Danny Murphy loves Leeds United star

Two Premier League giants, Jose Mourinho's Spurs and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, reportedly want Leeds United's Brighton loanee Ben White this summer.

Danny Murphy has paid a glowing tribute to Leeds United loanee Ben White amid speculation linking the Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool target with a move to a Premier League giant.

When Leeds sold cult hero and star centre-back Pontus Jansson to Championship rivals Brentford, there was plenty of hand-wringing underway amongst the Elland Road fanbase.

Until, of course, Victor Orta made the inspired decision to sign a hitherto-unknown White on a season-long deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to Sky Sports, two of Murphy’s former clubs, Liverpool and Spurs, are now interested in signing a youngster who has really caught the eye with his expert positional sense and a passing range that even a seasoned playmaker would be proud to call his own.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for White, with Leeds likely to jump at any opportunity they have to sign a 22-year-old who looks set for a long spell right at the top of the English game.

And Murphy is not surprised to see a couple of bonafide giants knocking on the door.

“He’s a good player, nice footballer, good athlete. There has been rumours of some of the big clubs looking at him as well,” says the former England international, speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT (20 April, 10.30am).

“He’s really good, reads the game well. He’s got what he needs, its just about applying it regularly now. He’s had a good season.

“I think what will happen logically, if Leeds go up and Brighton stick with the defenders you’ve already got, then he could have another loan.”

The epitome of a modern-day centre-half, White appears to have all the raw ability required to thrive at Liverpool or Tottenham, even if he is yet to prove his worth in the Premier League.

At just 22, however, White has plenty of time on his side and there is no reason to rush anything. Another year under Bielsa at Leeds would surely do him more good than not.