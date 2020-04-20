'He's incredible, exquisite': £25m forward stunned by reported Arsenal target

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring World Cup winner Nabil Fekir to the Premier League - he has shone in La Liga with Real Betis.

Reported Arsenal target Nabil Fekir is an ‘incredible’ talent according to Real Betis team-mate Borja Iglesias, who describes the French international as ‘the most exquisite player I have ever seen’.

In a manner not to dissimilar to Middlesbrough in the heady days of Juninho, Michael Reiziger and Gaizka Mendietta, the Andalusian outfit have a history when it comes to signing established top-level stars who, on paper at least, belong at the very highest level of the European game.

Real Betis certainly pulled off a coup when they lured Fekir to La Liga from Lyon last summer and, as expected, the £18 million forward has looked head and shoulders above the rest at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

With seven goals and six assists to his name, plus highlight-reel performances against both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Betis are already facing up to the rather inevitable prospect of losing their fleet-footed talisman in the off-season with Arsenal interested, according to the Daily Star.

And Iglesias, a striker who has benefitted immensely from the World Cup winners’ penchant for a defence splitting pass, would be sad to see him go.

“On a technical level, he is the most exquisite player I have ever seen,” the £25 million forward tells Alberto Edjogo on YouTube.

“Nabil is one of those who has surprised me the most. He is incredible. And it is not only the quality he has, but the feeling that he makes everything look so natural.

“He has pure talent. He does something and we all look at each other saying 'oof’.”

Unfortunately for Betis fans and players alike, Fekir could be leaving everyone awe-stuck in North London instead by the time 2020/21 kicks off.

With Mikel Arteta’s new-look Arsenal hamstrung by a lack of cutting edge from midfield amid Mesut Ozil’s ongoing malaise, the former Lyon talisman could be if not the final piece of the jigsaw then one of those crucial corner pieces.