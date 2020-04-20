Quick links

‘He is a joker’: Italian big fan of in-demand Rangers ‘great talent’

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers gestures during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in Glasgow, United...

Rolando Bianchi has raved about Rangers youngster Ianis Hagi to The Sunday Post.

The ex-Manchester City striker believes that Hagi - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - would be a good signing for his former club Lazio.

The Italian has outlined the attributes of the Rangers youngster, who joined Steven Gerrard’s side on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Gers until the end of the season.

According to The Sunday Post, Lazio and Real Madrid are interested in signing the 21-year-old Romania international, with Rangers having the option to make his loan deal permanent for £4.5 million.

 

Former Genk manager Felice Mazzu has also given his take on Hagi as well and has some advice for him.

Bianchi told The Sunday Post: “Hagi is definitely a great talent. He is quick, very good with both feet and has excellent technical skills.”

Bianchi added: "In my opinion, Lazio would be a very good move for him, and one which will hold plenty of appeal. Simone Inzaghi is among the best coaches in Europe when it comes to improving the players under his charge.

“He would have the potential to form a fantastic partnership with Luis Alberto, but Inzaghi could exploit his flexibility to employ him in almost all roles, in midfield and in attack.

“That versatility is important because it means he is a joker you can play when you need to. All coaches like to have that type available to them.”

Mazzu told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I don’t think it’s bizarre for Lazio to be interested in Ianis. He is and remains a very good player.

"Only he – and by extension his entourage – have to learn to be more patient. He shouldn’t want to go too fast, not skip stages. “

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open.

Ianis Hagi (R) of Romania is challenged by Nikola Vlasic of Croatia during the 2019 UEFA U-21 Group C match between Romania and Croatia at San Marino Stadium on June 18, 2019 in Serravalle,...

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

