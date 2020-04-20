‘He is a joker’: Italian big fan of in-demand Rangers ‘great talent’

Ianis Hagi is on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers.

Rolando Bianchi has raved about Rangers youngster Ianis Hagi to The Sunday Post.

The ex-Manchester City striker believes that Hagi - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward - would be a good signing for his former club Lazio.

The Italian has outlined the attributes of the Rangers youngster, who joined Steven Gerrard’s side on loan from Genk in the January transfer window and is scheduled to stay at the Gers until the end of the season.

According to The Sunday Post, Lazio and Real Madrid are interested in signing the 21-year-old Romania international, with Rangers having the option to make his loan deal permanent for £4.5 million.

Former Genk manager Felice Mazzu has also given his take on Hagi as well and has some advice for him.

Bianchi told The Sunday Post: “Hagi is definitely a great talent. He is quick, very good with both feet and has excellent technical skills.”

Bianchi added: "In my opinion, Lazio would be a very good move for him, and one which will hold plenty of appeal. Simone Inzaghi is among the best coaches in Europe when it comes to improving the players under his charge.

“He would have the potential to form a fantastic partnership with Luis Alberto, but Inzaghi could exploit his flexibility to employ him in almost all roles, in midfield and in attack.

“That versatility is important because it means he is a joker you can play when you need to. All coaches like to have that type available to them.”

Mazzu told Het Laatste Nieuws: “I don’t think it’s bizarre for Lazio to be interested in Ianis. He is and remains a very good player.

"Only he – and by extension his entourage – have to learn to be more patient. He shouldn’t want to go too fast, not skip stages. “

Stats

According to WhoScored, Hagi has scored one goal in seven Scottish Premiership appearances, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in three Europa League games for Rangers so far this season.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open.