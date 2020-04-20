'He can't change that': Redknapp claims there's a problem at Arsenal that Arteta can't fix

Arsenal have conceded 36 goals in the Premier League to date this season.

Jamie Redknapp has suggested to The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Mikel Arteta simply won’t be able to solve Arsenal’s defensive problems with their current players.

Arsenal’s back four have been heavily criticised this season, with David Luiz, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi all coming under fire.

The central defensive trio have all been given fairly regular game time at Arsenal this term, but they have failed to impress.

And Redknapp feels that until Arsenal bring in better quality players then Arteta will struggle to have the impact that he wants.

“I like what he’s doing, he knows the game inside out. He’s worked with the best manager in terms of producing players, but he hasn’t got great players at Arsenal. It’s going to take a lot of time and investment,” Redknapp said.

“He made a positive impact, but he needs better players because they keep making so many bad defensive errors and he can’t change that.”

Arsenal did bring in Pablo Mari in the January transfer window as they looked to strengthen their backline.

Mari has made a good initial impression with the Gunners, and his transfer looks likely to become a permanent one in the summer.

Arsenal also have the addition of William Saliba to look forward to next term, which should benefit them, as the French youngster looks a huge talent.

