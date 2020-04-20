'Go all out': Some Newcastle fans urge new owners to make £70m PL star their first signing

Newcastle United fans see Jack Grealish as the ideal first addition to kick off what could be a busy summer at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in the summer.

Newcastle’s takeover is expected to go through in the coming weeks, and they will instantly become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League upon their new owner’s arrival.

Magpies fans are already dreaming about potential transfer targets.

And they feel that making a move for Grealish could be realistic, with Villa potentially going down.

Grealish has stayed loyal to Villa throughout his career so far, but there is an expectation that he will move on if the claret and blues do fall out of the Premier League.

Newcastle fans now want their club to take advantage of the situation and bring the playmaker to St. James’ Park.

Grealish would be my first signing #NUFC — Danny Brown (@Brown1988Danny) April 19, 2020

Definitely, I'd go all out for Grealish personally — Leroy (@LeroyNUFC) April 19, 2020

If we’re talking realistic (we couldn’t attract the elite straight away), then I’d love us to try and get Jack Grealish ⚫️⚪️⚫️⚪️ #NUFC https://t.co/27ffBk3wMU — Charlie B (@CharIieBennett) April 18, 2020

I'd like to see Jack Grealish in the black & white. #baller — Geoff Walker (@geoffwalker80) April 17, 2020

Grealish won us the championship trophy, now he wants to win us the premier league trophy. — Dazza (@NUFC_DazzaD) April 16, 2020

Jack Grealish. He won’t be on that “marquee” level to others’ suggestions, however he’s exactly the technical player we lack in our midfield. A possible Villa relegation and COVID should also decrease his valuation — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) April 16, 2020

First two players #NUFC should pursue are Buendia and Grealish. — Ftbxll. (@Ftbxll) April 14, 2020

If Newcastle were to sign Grealish it would be an immediate signal of their ambition.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most in-demand players in England after a brilliant campaign with Villa, where he has provided seven goals and six assists.

If Newcastle could link Grealish up with Allan Saint-Maximin then they would certainly have the creative options to trouble the rest of the Premier League.

If Newcastle are to have a chance of signing Grealish they will have to smash their transfer record, as The Sun claim that Villa want £70 million for their star player.