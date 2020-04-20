Quick links

'Go all out': Some Newcastle fans urge new owners to make £70m PL star their first signing

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United...
Newcastle United fans see Jack Grealish as the ideal first addition to kick off what could be a busy summer at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United fans are urging their potential new owners to make a move for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish in the summer.

Newcastle’s takeover is expected to go through in the coming weeks, and they will instantly become one of the richest clubs in the Premier League upon their new owner’s arrival.

Magpies fans are already dreaming about potential transfer targets.

 

And they feel that making a move for Grealish could be realistic, with Villa potentially going down.

Grealish has stayed loyal to Villa throughout his career so far, but there is an expectation that he will move on if the claret and blues do fall out of the Premier League.

Newcastle fans now want their club to take advantage of the situation and bring the playmaker to St. James’ Park.

If Newcastle were to sign Grealish it would be an immediate signal of their ambition.

The 24-year-old has become one of the most in-demand players in England after a brilliant campaign with Villa, where he has provided seven goals and six assists.

If Newcastle could link Grealish up with Allan Saint-Maximin then they would certainly have the creative options to trouble the rest of the Premier League.

If Newcastle are to have a chance of signing Grealish they will have to smash their transfer record, as The Sun claim that Villa want £70 million for their star player.

