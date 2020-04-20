Former Newcastle player has ‘softened’ his stance on Mike Ashley

Mike Ashley is reportedly set to sell Newcastle United.

Mick Martin has told The Express that he has softened his stance over Mike Ashley in recent times.

The former Newcastle midfielder and captain has said that he was not a big fan of the Magpies’ current owner initially.

However, Martin has now softened his stance, and hopes that the the reported take-over does go through.

Former Newcastle chairman Sir John Hall has also given his take on Ashley, and has some advice for the potential new owners.

It has been reported by The Times that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

Martin told The Express: "I wasn’t a big fan of Mike Ashley originally. But I’ve softened my opinion over the last year and a half.

“It would still be the right time for him to sell if they come up with the right money. If it goes through, I think it would be great."

Hall told Sky Sports: "If this is genuine, I'd like to see the new owners not just throw money at the club in an irresponsible way, but instead rebuild the football club properly.

"They need to immerse themselves into the community, invest in the academy, the training ground and the city as a whole. If they do this, then I'd welcome them with open arms.”

The former Newcastle owner added: "When I sold the club to Mike Ashley 13 years ago, I always found him okay to deal with.

"This is a strange time in the world with no certainty about anything including football, but I'm not surprised that Ashley has decided that this is perhaps the right time to bring his tenure to an end."

Looking forward

One suspects that Newcastle fans will be pleased at the prospect of Ashley selling the club, as they have long complained of his (perceived?) lack of investment in the team.

Hopefully the prospective new owners will be more adventurous and will build a team that can challenge for the Europa League places.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.