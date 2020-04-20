Final Fantasy VII Remake: Are there DLC plans to fill the void before part 2?

Some fans of the Final Fantasy VII Remake are curious as to whether or not Square Enix have any DLC plans to fill the void until part 2 is released.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PlayStation 4 and is hopefully coming to PC and Xbox One in 2021. While Xbox and PC gamers have a hypothetical release to look forward to next year, those who have already completed the game on Sony's system are simply wondering if there are any plans for DLC before the release of part 2.

Although the Final Fantasy VII Remake has largely received a lot of praise for being the most daring entry in the franchise, the changes by Nomura and co are sure to divide the fanbase thanks to the implications they have for the next inevitable part/episode. While it's easy to understand why hardcore fans might be annoyed and angry, for a lot of people the changes implemented have made part 2 more interesting thanks to it now being truly unpredictable.

However, before the in-development second part eventually releases in the future, some fans are hoping for DLC so they can have more to play.

Are there any DLC plans for FF7 Remake?

No DLC plans have been announced for the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

It's possible that Square Enix could release small DLC such as additional weapons, but single-player story content most definitely won't happen.

Although some gamers will be disappointed by the lack of additional content away from the pre-order bonus summons, it's ultimately not surprising as the Final Fantasy VII Remake is a complete first episode.

Not only that, but the lack of announced hefty DLC is actually welcome as it will allow the developers to fully commit to part 2 which is more exciting than ever before thanks to Nomura and the development team's controversial changes to the original storyline as we know it.

We can understand why players want to see more of the lovely Tifa, Aerith, and the biggest charmer of them all Barret, but you can always replay the adventure and make different choices.

While not all of the choices are all that major and impactful, there are some which will determine whether Cloud gets butterflies in his stomach over his boxer friend or the enigmatic flower picker.