Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Benfica

Premier League

Primeira Liga

'Fearless and tough': Brazil legend compares reported Tottenham, Liverpool target to himself

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho of Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool look on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on March 10, 2018 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League powerhouses Spurs and Liverpool reportedly want Benfica's Ruben Dias - will Jose Mourinho beat his old rival Jurgen Klopp?

Ruben Dias of Benfica celebrates his goal during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and Rio Ave FC at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on November 2, 2019.

Brazilian legend Carlos Mozer sees shades of himself in Benfica’s Ruben Dias, describing the reported Tottenham and Liverpool target as a ‘fearless’ presence at the heart of The Eagles’ backline.

At the age of 22, Dias has already achieved more than most in his short career.

The iron-clad Iberian has been a regular in the Champions League for years now, helped Benfica to the domestic double last season and was arguably the best player on the pitch too as Portugal beat Holland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final in the summer of 2019.

No wonder then that Benfica are courting interest from some of England’s biggest clubs – despite a potentially prohibitive £80 million release clause in Dias’s contract.

 

The Express reports that Liverpool have identified the 16-cap star as a player capable of making Jurgen Klopp’s watertight backline even better. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, could look to raid his old employers for a defender he was linked relentlessly with during his time at Manchester United.

And if Dias goes on to put together a CV like that of Mozer, that £80 million price-tag will start to look like something approaching a bargain.

Ruben Dias of Portugal and SL Benfica with the trophy after the UEFA Nations League Final football match Portugal vs Netherlands at Dragao stadium in Porto on June 9, 2019.

“Ruben is like me,” says a man who won 11 titles at Marseille, Benfica and Flamengo, while earning 32 caps for the Brazilian national team, speaking to Sport TV.

“Ruben is fearless and tough, he is criticised for no reason. He is very honest and doesn’t go into tackles looking to hurt someone.”

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract in July and Toby Alderweireld no longer amongst the European elite, a defender like Dias who combines youth with a proven track-record and a fantastic mentality could be exactly what Tottenham need.

Benfica's Portuguese defender Ruben Dias celebrates the victory during the Premier League 2018

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch