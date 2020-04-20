'Fearless and tough': Brazil legend compares reported Tottenham, Liverpool target to himself

Premier League powerhouses Spurs and Liverpool reportedly want Benfica's Ruben Dias - will Jose Mourinho beat his old rival Jurgen Klopp?

Brazilian legend Carlos Mozer sees shades of himself in Benfica’s Ruben Dias, describing the reported Tottenham and Liverpool target as a ‘fearless’ presence at the heart of The Eagles’ backline.

At the age of 22, Dias has already achieved more than most in his short career.

The iron-clad Iberian has been a regular in the Champions League for years now, helped Benfica to the domestic double last season and was arguably the best player on the pitch too as Portugal beat Holland in the inaugural UEFA Nations League final in the summer of 2019.

No wonder then that Benfica are courting interest from some of England’s biggest clubs – despite a potentially prohibitive £80 million release clause in Dias’s contract.

The Express reports that Liverpool have identified the 16-cap star as a player capable of making Jurgen Klopp’s watertight backline even better. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, could look to raid his old employers for a defender he was linked relentlessly with during his time at Manchester United.

And if Dias goes on to put together a CV like that of Mozer, that £80 million price-tag will start to look like something approaching a bargain.

“Ruben is like me,” says a man who won 11 titles at Marseille, Benfica and Flamengo, while earning 32 caps for the Brazilian national team, speaking to Sport TV.

“Ruben is fearless and tough, he is criticised for no reason. He is very honest and doesn’t go into tackles looking to hurt someone.”

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract in July and Toby Alderweireld no longer amongst the European elite, a defender like Dias who combines youth with a proven track-record and a fantastic mentality could be exactly what Tottenham need.