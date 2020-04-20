'Favourite team': Reported Arsenal and Liverpool target admits he loves London rivals

Two of the Premier League's biggest clubs reportedly want Villarreal's La Liga starlet Samu Chukwueze - but he is dreaming of Chelsea.

Samuel Chukwueze might have been linked with a big money move to Arsenal or Liverpool but the Villarreal winger dreams of playing for another Premier League giant it seems, telling the Super Eagles’ Instagram account that he is a dyed-in-the-wool Chelsea supporter.

A young winger who has been described as ‘incredible’ by none other than Samuel Eto’o could be set for an eye-catching move to England over the summer.

Liverpool have identified Chukwueze, African football’s answer to Arjen Robben, as a man capable of providing some competition for Mo Salah and Sadio Mane out wide, according to France Football.

Down in North London, former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla let the cat out of the bag somewhat when he told Marca that the Gunners had contacted him to enquire about the talents of his fleet-footed Villarreal team-mate.

But while Chukwueze could find himself at the centre of a battle between two red-clad giants, it seems that there is blue blood running through his veins.

“My favourite team in England is Chelsea,” said the £50 million-rated Nigeria international.

"I was supporting Chelsea when I was young. When Chelsea lost that Champions League final against Manchester United (in 2008), I was crying all through the night."

A right-footed winger who loves to cut inside onto his lethal left foot, like a certain a former Stamford Bridge favourite, Chukwueze was nothing short of a revelation in the second half of the 2018/19 La Liga campaign.

He himself has admitted that such match-winning displays have been few and far between in recent months, having produced just three goals and three assists to his name from 26 matches this season.

With even Liverpool and Arsenal set to be hit hard by the ongoing financial crisis, perhaps a big-money deal for an out-of-sorts youngster will be put on the backburner for the time being.