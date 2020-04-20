'Extremely unfortunate': Emre Can comments on Liverpool situation

Liverpool have never been so close but so far away from a Premier League title-winning party.

Emre Can has revealed that he feels sorry for Liverpool fans, who might not get to celebrate a Premier League title success in the normal way.

The Reds have a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and were uncertain to come first.

But the ongoing global health emergency has thrown a spanner in the works and now it remains to be seen when - and if - Liverpool will be crowned champions.

The Anfield faithful haven't watched their side win a top-flight league title for 30 years.

What made this season all the more special was the three decades of hurt and disappointment, and Can, who left Merseyside to join Juventus in 2018, has said that it's an 'extremely unfortunate' situation for the fanbase.

He told Bild: "The situation is extremely unfortunate and bitterly straight. Of course the championship would be deserved if the season were to be abandoned now, but the team could not celebrate with the fans who are so longing for the title. I hope that the celebration would happen later in that case.”

You have to agree with Can here.

Liverpool fans deserve a title party and it would be undeniably cruel if they were denied the chance to see Jurgen Klopp's side parade the trophy at Anfield, in the immediate aftermath of winning it.

There's already a pride attached to winning trophies, but celebrating them is an important aspect of success and unfortunately it's possible that the supporters will be robbed of that.