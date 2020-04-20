Ex-West Ham boss Pellegrini reportedly in talks with Turkish giants over manager role

Former West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has been linked with Fenerbahce.

According to La Cuarta, former West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini is in talks with Fenerbahce over the manager role.

The Turkish giants will be on the lookout for a new manager this summer.

Fenerbahce have struggled of late. They sacked current Derby County manager Phillip Cocu in 2018, while his replacement Ersun Yanal left last month.

Pellegrini has been out of work since his dismissal from West Ham United.

The Chilean guided the Hammers to a top half finish last season in the Premier League. However, he couldn’t build on that this term.

Despite heavy spending on the likes of Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals, Pellegrini lasted until December where he was sacked following a 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City.

Pellegrini picked up just 19 points from 19 games this term, leaving the Hammers in trouble.

Davd Moyes has since taken over the managerial role in East London.

But Pellegrini could make swift return to football. According to La Cuarta, the former Manchester City boss in talks with Fenerbahce.

The Covid-19 suspension has left question marks over the current campaign in Turkey with Fenerbahce currently sitting in seventh place in the table.

The Chilean editorial go on to say they have wanted Pellegrini to fly to Turkey to go over contract details, but with the borders currently closed his arrival may have to wait.