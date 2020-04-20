Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Ex-Newcastle striker wants Magpies return once takeover is completed

Olly Dawes
10 May 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at St James Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle won 5-...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United look set to be taken over in the near future.

Faustino Asprilla attends the Parma FC press conference for the unveiling of the commemorative shirt for the 20th anniversary of the victory of the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup on May 10, 2013 in...

Newcastle United's long-awaited takeover finally looks set to go through, and fans are already excited about the possibilities.

Mike Ashley's 13-year stint as Newcastle owner is set to come to an end, with a £300million sale to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers imminent.

The deal could be completed by the end of April, with Newcastle set to receive huge riches – and supporters are already hoping to see the club splash the cash.

 

Rafael Benitez has already been linked with a return as manager, but it seems likely that Steve Bruce will be given time and cash to spend on improving the Newcastle side.

Players may be seeing Newcastle in a whole new light with the money they will have to spend, and it seems that a former striker is keen on a return to St James' Park.

Faustino Asprilla has been vocal against Ashley, particularly in recent days as he gets ready to wave Ashley off into the sunset and spark a new era on Tyneside.

10 May 1997: Faustino Asprilla of Newcastle celebrates a goal during the FA Carling Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at St James Park in Newcastle, England. Newcastle won 5-...

The Colombian was a cult hero at Newcastle following a 1996 move from Parma, despite only scoring 18 goals in 61 games for the Magpies before heading back to Parma in 1998.

Now, Asprilla has taken to Twitter to offer his services to the new owners at Newcastle, suggesting that he should be their new striker coach in this new regime.

Newcastle United striker Faustino Asprilla leaps between Barcelona players Nadal (l) and Sergi Barjuan to head the third Newcastle goal and his hat trick goal during the UEFA Champions...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch