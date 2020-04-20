Ex-Newcastle striker wants Magpies return once takeover is completed

Newcastle United look set to be taken over in the near future.

Newcastle United's long-awaited takeover finally looks set to go through, and fans are already excited about the possibilities.

Mike Ashley's 13-year stint as Newcastle owner is set to come to an end, with a £300million sale to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers imminent.

The deal could be completed by the end of April, with Newcastle set to receive huge riches – and supporters are already hoping to see the club splash the cash.

Rafael Benitez has already been linked with a return as manager, but it seems likely that Steve Bruce will be given time and cash to spend on improving the Newcastle side.

Players may be seeing Newcastle in a whole new light with the money they will have to spend, and it seems that a former striker is keen on a return to St James' Park.

Faustino Asprilla has been vocal against Ashley, particularly in recent days as he gets ready to wave Ashley off into the sunset and spark a new era on Tyneside.

The Colombian was a cult hero at Newcastle following a 1996 move from Parma, despite only scoring 18 goals in 61 games for the Magpies before heading back to Parma in 1998.

Now, Asprilla has taken to Twitter to offer his services to the new owners at Newcastle, suggesting that he should be their new striker coach in this new regime.

Would be happy to be the striker trainer for the new owners of @NUFC pic.twitter.com/YkxFEEODLT — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 19, 2020