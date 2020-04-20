Quick links

Encouraging claim made about reported Klopp target Fabinho thinks would improve Liverpool

Subhankar Mondal
Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe from France during the Friendly match between Sporting CP and AS Monaco at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 22, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Jozo Simunovic of Celtic tackles Kylian Mbappe of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC at Parc des Princes on November 22, 2017 in...

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and there is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

 

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho spoke highly of the youngster to SPORTbible in January 2020, saying that he would improve the Reds and any other team in the world.

Given just how good the forward is, PSG are unlikely to sell him this summer, and if they do, then they will demand a lot of transfer fees.

However, a claim made by a French politician about Mbappe amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis will be encouraging for Liverpool.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe (L) outruns Toulouse's French defender Issa Diop during the French L1 football match between Toulouse (TFC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)...

Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a politician who was a long-standing member of the European Parliament, believes that the French forward’s value is now very low due to the current crisis.

Cohn-Bendit told Ouest France, as translated by Goal.com: "This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sport. It’s like there was a nuclear attack and it had to be rebuilt, but on other grounds.

"Tomorrow, Mbappe will cost at most €35-40m (£26.12-34.82m) and no longer €200m (£174.12m). And who can buy him?"

Kylian Mbappe of PSG, Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool FC and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Anfield on September 18,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

