Encouraging claim made about reported Klopp target Fabinho thinks would improve Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and there is no surprise that Liverpool have been linked with the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to El Desmarque, Liverpool are interested in signing Mbappe from PSG in the summer transfer window.

The report in the Spanish publication has claimed that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer for the 21-year-old, who cost PSG £166 million in transfer fees, according to BBC Sport.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho spoke highly of the youngster to SPORTbible in January 2020, saying that he would improve the Reds and any other team in the world.

Given just how good the forward is, PSG are unlikely to sell him this summer, and if they do, then they will demand a lot of transfer fees.

However, a claim made by a French politician about Mbappe amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis will be encouraging for Liverpool.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit, a politician who was a long-standing member of the European Parliament, believes that the French forward’s value is now very low due to the current crisis.

Cohn-Bendit told Ouest France, as translated by Goal.com: "This crisis will clean up the irrationality of professional sport. It’s like there was a nuclear attack and it had to be rebuilt, but on other grounds.

"Tomorrow, Mbappe will cost at most €35-40m (£26.12-34.82m) and no longer €200m (£174.12m). And who can buy him?"