Sold by Arsenal for £900k, PSG reportedly want £25m Gunners reject now

Fans of Premier League giants Arsenal must be wondering why on earth the Gunners sold Ismael Bennacer with Ligue 1 giants PSG interested.

When Gilberto Silva bid an emotional farewell to Arsenal Football Club in 2008, few would have expected that The Gunners would still be pining for a Brazilian battler over a decade later.

But with a North London giant failing spectacularly to fill the void created by the departure of one of their time-honoured ‘Invincibles’, Arsenal will head into the summer transfer window looking to sign a tough-tackling, deep-lying number six yet again.

Reports suggest that Marc Roca could be the £35 million solution, with Arsenal making an offer for the Espanyol maestro (Sport). But, if they had just placed a little more faith in a fresh-faced youngster who arrived and departed with barely a hint of fanfare, perhaps the Gunners wouldn’t need to spend an obscene sum on a Spain U21 international.

Ismael Bennacer’s one and only appearance in Arsenal colours came during a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup in 2015. From such ignominious beginnings, however, has arisen one of Europe’s most highly-rated defensive midfielders.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, however, it took a move away from the English capital for Bennacer to live up to his potential. A man who shot to fame as Algeria won the African Cup of Nations last summer has been a shining light in a dark season for AC Milan over in Italy.

And, according to Le10 Sports, a £25 million move to Paris Saint-Germain is now on the cards with the Ligue 1 champions holding talks with the seven-time European champions over Bennacer’s signature.

“He’s the kind of player who, once you put him in the team, you don’t take him out anymore,” Arsene Wenger told Arsenal’s official website in 2017. “He can defend very well, he’s a fighter, a left-footed player and very efficient going forward. He’s a real box-to-box player.

“He can do all kinds of jobs. He is still young, still lacks a little bit of experience, but is a very promising player.”

Why Arsenal sold Bennacer, for just £900,000 no less, remains a mystery that will have Gunners fans everywhere puzzled for years to come.