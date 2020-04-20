'Incredible': Reported 11-goal Celtic target is in the form of his life

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are reportedly hoping to add Motherwell talisman Liam Donnelly to Neil Lennon's squad.

Liam Donnelly has admitted that the 2019/20 season has been an ‘incredible’ one from a personal perspective amid speculation linking the Motherwell star with a move to Celtic, according to the Scottish Sun.

Just 12 months ago, a man he swapped non-league Hartlepool United for Firhill two years ago looked to be hurtling towards the exit. ‘Well boss Stephen Robinson appeared to run out of patience with a man who had endured an injury-hit start to life in Scotland – but thank god the manager kept the faith in the end.

Because Donnelly has been nothing short of a revelation in recent months, shining in a new-look midfield role. With a career-best 11 goals to his name, the Northern Ireland international has even been linked with a once-in-a-lifetime move to Celtic, via Belfast Live.

So no wonder the Scottish Premiership’s surprise package is pleased with how the last few months have gone.

“This season has been incredible for me, even though it was a bit surprising. After my first year I don’t think anyone would have thought it would have gone this well,” says Donnelly, who had only ever scored four times before the 2019/20 campaign begun.

“I felt I owed (Robinson) after the disappointment of the first season. I wanted to repay him. I wanted to hit the ground running and get a place in the team and, thankfully, I’ve done that.

“I moved into midfield and it was all new to me, but I got off to a flying start and scored a few goals, which really helped me. Goals weren’t something I have been known for in my career so far, so that was a surprise to me!”

It remains to be seen whether Celtic will make a move for Donnelly this summer, having seemingly been impressed by his two-goal display against Neil Lennon’s side back in August. The Hoops have a treasure trove of midfield talent at their disposal, including seldom-seen newbie Ismaila Soro, plus youngsters Ewan Henderson and Scott Robertson.

Maybe Donnelly should stay put, then, at a Motherwell side who are on course to play European football next season.