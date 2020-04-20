'Has the potential': Liverpool tipped to sign £17.5m star by scout

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders are one of many clubs who have been reportedly watching Gent's Jupiler League talisman Jonathan David.

Gent forward Jonathan David has the talent to play for Jurgen Klopp’s star-studded Liverpool side, former Premier League scout Jorge Alvial has told the Manchester Evening News.

With 23 goals and ten assists in all competitions this season, a Brooklyn-born wonderkid has really made a name for himself in Belgium.

20-year-old David looks all-but destined for a big-money summer move, even if the ongoing global health crisis is likely to leave an indelible mark on the transfer market.

According to Walfoot, Liverpool, Tottenham, Wolves, Aston Villa, Southampton, West Ham, Leicester and many more watched the Canada international during Gent’s Europa League clash with Roma as the chase for his signature heats up all across the continent.

And Alvial, an esteemed talentspotter who has represented Manchester United and Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, is confident that David could thrive even under the Merseyside microscope.

"I know Jonathan well and he seems to be doing very well,” says Alvial, who famously represented Alphonso Davies to Manchester United before another Canadian wonderkid joined Bayern Munich instead.

"I believe he is a very nice young talent and has a great future ahead. The Premier League is a tough level to compete because of so many top athletes and great football players.

"I believe Jonathan in the near future has the potential to play in the Premier League, and after a season or two can demonstrate if he is ready for the top teams like Manchester United or Liverpool."

More a roving number ten than a classic centre-forward, David shares plenty of similarities with the brilliant Brazilian Roberto Firmino and looks a perfect fit for Klopp’s favoured front-three system.

Goal reports that David could cost around £17.5 million.