'Excellent': Everton and Southampton linked star might be Serie A's best

An England return is on the cards for Hellas Verona's Marco Silvestri; Norwich City are reportedly rivalling Premier League bosses Ancelotti and Hasenhuttl.

Reported Everton and Southampton target Marco Silvestri has been identified as one of Serie A’s best goalkeepers right now by veteran Belgian stopper Jean-Francois Gillet, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb.

While defensive wonderkid Marash Kumbulla has hogged many of the headlines this season with newly promoted Hellas Verona ‘doing a Sheffield United’ and closing in on a top-half finish back in Serie A, the contribution of Silvestri cannot go unnoticed.

The 29-year-old has kept nine clean sheets throughout a superb 2019/20 campaign in which he has put himself in contention for a first ever Italy cap.

According to TMW, Everton, Southampton and Norwich City are also lining up summer deals to bring a one-time Leeds United custodian back to Britain.

But how does he compare with some of the finest goalkeepers in Italian football right now, those of Juventus, Inter Milan, Lazio and co? Well, according to former Torino, Bologna and Catania ace Proto, Silvestri is right in amongst the very best right now.

"(Thomas) Strakosha is a lot of stuff…and then there are the usual candidates – (Samir) Handanovic, (Wojciech) Szczesny. (Gianluigi) Buffon will still be playing even at 70. And then I like Silvestri, protagonist of an excellent year with Verona,” says a 40-year-old who is still playing at Standard Liege.

Silvestri would more than likely be a back up to Jordan Pickford at Everton, despite a rather difficult season for the England number one.

On the south coast, however, it’s anyone’s guess who will start the 2020/21 campaign between the sticks for Ralph Hasenhuttl. If Silvestri joins, he will fight with Fraser Forster, Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy.