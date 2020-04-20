Defoe shares when Rangers players have been told football will return

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers had slipped 13 points behind league leaders Celtic before football was halted.

Rangers striker Jermaine Defoe has revealed on The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that he has been told Scottish football could return on 7th June.

Rangers’ season has been halted since March, with Steven Gerrard’s side now just waiting to see if they will be called back into full training.

Subscribe

Speculation over when football could return has been rife since the suspension of the Scottish Premiership campaign.

And Defoe has suggested that in Rangers’ group chat they have been told that June 7th is the date that football could return.

“We have a WhatsApp group. In the group chat I got a message saying we could be back middle of June,” Defoe said.

“We were told the 7th June, but we’ll just see what happens.”

Scottish football has controversially been cancelled outside of the Premiership, which has led to suggestions that the top flight may not return as well.

But Defoe’s words suggest that Rangers’ squad are certainly still expecting the season to return.

If Rangers do get back to action they will do so with a point to prove.

Rangers have been in poor form since the winter break, and have slipped 13 points behind league leaders Celtic.