Defoe opens up about what happened in training during Rangers' trip to Dubai

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have fallen 13 points behind in the Scottish Premiership table.

Glasgow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has told The Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports, that Steven Gerrard’s training in Dubai was actually brilliant.

Rangers went into the winter break leading the Scottish Premiership standings, having just beaten Celtic in the Old-Firm derby.

Rangers had all the momentum going for them, and they went to Dubai to try and fine-tune their tactics during the two week break from action.

However, after returning from that trip, Rangers’ form took a complete nosedive.

Rangers were sat 13 points behind Celtic at the time when football was suspended.

But Defoe says that Dubai certainly wasn’t to blame for causing Rangers’s form to slump.

“Before the break we were flying to be honest. We’ve spoken as a group - we have a leadership group of the senior lads, and we’ve sat down and spoken about why it’s not really happened for us,” Defoe said.

“We went to Dubai and everyone worked so hard, training was good, we rested and everyone was confident that we could kick on but that didn’t happen for us.

“When I say work hard we weren’t running into the ground, what I mean is that in terms of training intensity it was good, the quality was good.”

Rangers’s poor form since the winter break has seen Gerrard and the team come in for some fierce criticism.

If football does return in Scotland, the Light Blues will now return with a point to prove, and although Celtic may be too far clear to catch, the Ibrox crowd will be expecting a big improvement in their results.