Recommendations for how to possibly fix the issue with Call Of Duty Warzone being stuck on registering for Activision account.

Call Of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular online games on the market right now thanks to a combination of lockdown and the popularity of Activision's series. However, while console gamers are leaving crossplay due to master race cheaters, PC players are said to be having issues with the game being stuck on registering for Activision account. This isn't a new issue as it was prevalent back in March, meaning some fixes have been shared by the community.

Fans of Call Of Duty Warzone aren't entirely happy at the moment thanks to the removal of Plunder Quads, but PC players who are unable to bypass registering for Activision account are even more annoyed as they are unable to play at all.

Below you'll find some shared recommendations that are said to have fixed the issue.

How to fix: COD Warzone stuck on registering for Activision account

You can possibly fix the Call Of Duty Warzone stuck on registering for Activision account dilemma by resolving any issues with your email address.

The Call Of Duty Warzone stuck on registering for Activision account issue might be because you already have an email address associated with the publisher.

If this is the case, you can try logging in on the Activision website and select the Forgot Password option to see if you do have your main email address already set up.

Provided this turns out to be the case, you'll then be able to set up a new passcode and - hypothetically - start playing Warzone. This fix is said to have worked for people over on Reddit.

If the issue isn't to do with your email address and the problem is occurring for you on PC, you can try the trusted and basic methods of simply restarting the game or restarting your computer to free up RAM.

You could also try reinstalling the game but this would be the last resort you'd want to take thanks to long downloading and installation times.

So, before you delete and reinstall Warzone, Get Droid Tips recommend that you first try to update your graphics driver and see if there is a Windows update.

Again this is said to have worked for some, so hopefully it'll resolve any problems you're facing.