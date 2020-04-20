Charlie Austin names former Southampton teammate as best, he’s now at Liverpool

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin played together at Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has named Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk on Twitter as one of two best players he has ever played with.

The former Queens Park Rangers striker has also named the Netherlands international central defender as one of two best defenders he has ever played against.

The Englishman played with Van Dijk when they were at Southampton, with the former having moved to West Brom in the Championship in the summer of 2019 and the latter is now at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel has raved about his Dutch compatriot Van Dijk.

Babel told Liverpool’s official website: "Virgil has developed himself over the last three or four years. If you see how he developed since coming to Liverpool, his focus is incredible – 90 minutes fully sharp.

"Now with the leader that he's become, he definitely deserves it. He's also very important for us in the Dutch team and a great captain. Much respect to him."

Vvd but Kranjcar was unreal — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 18, 2020

Vvd and John terry — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 18, 2020

World-class defender

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders on the planet and is truly world class.

The former Celtic star has developed well in recent years and has made Liverpool’s defence one of the best there is in Europe.

The 28-year-old was a key figure in Liverpool winning the Champions League last season and is a big reason why the Reds are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.